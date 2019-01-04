UG :12 visually impaired students benefit from book grant

Twelve visually impaired students of the University of Ghana, Legon, have benefited from the Second Kimathi Kuenyehia Book Grant set up by the Chief Executive Officer of Kimathi and Partners, Mr Kimathi Kuenyehia.
The grant, which covers the expenses on books and other reading materials of the beneficiaries throughout their study, was set up following an experience Mr. Kuenyehia had when he was invited as guest speaker at the 2016 Bachelor of Arts congregation ceremony.
Mr. Kwasi Danso Amoah, who made the presentation on behalf of Mr. Kuenyehia, stated that it was the philosophy of Mr. Kuenyehia and that of the company that people benefit from the company.
Mr. Danso encouraged the students to learn hard and emulate the stellar performance of Mr. Abdul-Kudus Bukari, a visually impaired student who graduated last year and was the valedictorian at one of the sessions of the 2016 Bachelor of Arts Congregation.
In expressing appreciation to Kimathi and Partners, the Dean of Student Affairs, Prof. Godfred Bokpin indicated that the government and the university alone could not provide all the needs of students.
He, therefore, entreated private individuals and society at large to come on board to lend a helping hand.
Prof. Bokpin congratulated the recipients and charged them to leave legacies that they would be remembered for and also serve as a guide for others.
The Director of Public Affairs, Mrs. Stella A. Amoa indicated that it was a joy to see students with special needs excelling in their endeavours.
She reiterated that the grant was inspired by the excellent performance of Mr. Abdul-Kudus Bukari and consequently charged the beneficiaries to maintain the good standards already set for them.
While wishing the students well, Mrs Amoa asked them to make their needs known so that they could be addressed appropriately and further charged the recipients to use the monies for its right purpose.