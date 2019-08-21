University of Ghana will soon become like Nokia 3310 - Senyo Hosi

The CEO of Bulk Oil Distributors Senyo Hosi says the University of Ghana, UG will soon become like Nokia 3310 if the management of the school refuses to take honest criticisms.
Senyo Hosi who was responding to a lecturer at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo who criticised his attack on the university's management, advised the lecturer to “inspire a modern face of what UG should be” as a young lecturer.
Mr Hosi says the lecturer's reply to him summarises how the University of Ghana has largely engaged in a one-way communication which has “been generally intolerant of taking honest feedback and criticism.”
“Very few lecturers welcome candour and questioning the status quo. If this behaviour fails to change, UG will become an expired Kinbu or Nokia 3310,” he said.
Mr Hosi unloaded on the management of the University of Ghana castigating them for incompetence, in a message that has gone viral.
At Ghana’s premier university’s event marking its 70th anniversary, the CEO of Bulk Oil Distributors standing in front of a sparse audience, directed his tirade at management and lecturers stressing, “you guys are not thinking.”
”You are churning out people with degrees not people with an education, not people with skills,” the entrepreneur who said he bags three degrees from the university.
In a reply to the viral video, Prof Ransford Gyampo gave an eight-point defence in which he stated that it was his personal view.
“UG itself, at the appropriate time, I believe, will offer a befitting response to you,” the professor wrote.
