University of Ghana to demonstrate over shuttle services

University of Ghana Students’ Representative Council (SRC) have revealed that they will stage a demonstration to force the school's authorities to address the challenges of shuttle services on campus.
President of the council Sylvester Amoako Quarshie says the purpose of the planned protest is to get a favourable response from university authorities on the matter.
“It is long overdue, the discussion started from June. We have had meetings with all the relevant stakeholders. I am not leading a weak front.”
“If we cannot get a response from management by Friday, we will go through due process and go for a peaceful demonstration. We will call our people, we will put them together and it [demonstration] will happen”, he disclosed on Radio Universe.
Since the introduction of the Road Safety and Transport Consultancy (RSTC) buses on the university campus, the fare charges of shuttles have increased by more than 100 percent.
In spite of the increment, the fleet of buses is inadequate to serve the vast number of students, a situation students say is affecting their academic life on campus.
The students have accused the SRC of doing too little to reduce the burden on them.
President of the UG SRC, Sylvester Amoako Quarshie
Legon and RSTC services
The University of Ghana inaugurated a shuttle service, under a Public-Private Partnership with Road Safety and Transport Consultancy (RSTC) Limited.
Although the inauguration of the ten new buses was to enable staff and students have better and easy access to facilities on campus as the buses would ply various major routes on campus; the story has been different thereby putting a toll on students.
