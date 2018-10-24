KNUST: Management rubbishes VC resignation reports

The management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), have moved swiftly to deny reports that, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Obiri Danso has resigned from his post.
Reports in the media on Tuesday, October 23, 2018, indicated that the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Obiri Danso had laid down his tools following the closure of the school due to the violent protest staged by students on Monday.
The University’s Public Relations Officer, Kwame Yeboah, said such reports “should be disregarded.”
“It is a figment of somebody’s imagination. I am sure you just saw him. We just returned. He has not resigned,” he told the media.
Mr. Yeboah was speaking after Management of the University sat through a crunch meeting which was chaired by the Minister of Education Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.
What triggered the latest protests?
The arrest of 10 students and one alumnus of the school compelled the SRC to mobilise for the protest.
The students were arrested for a holding vigil on campus last Friday without permission, according to the school authorities.
One other student who was allegedly manhandled by the internal security was hospitalised admission at the KNUST hospital.
The Executive Council of the SRC said the demonstration was necessary to convey student frustration.
The arrests came after the KNUST management served notice that it had suspended the organisation of vigils (morales) in the school.
The management said this was because of “several negative issues encountered recently with respect to morales in the hall.”
Some of the protestors called for the removal of the Vice-Chancellor.
The SRC said the actions of the campus security and the police officers were a “gross deviation” because the two agencies were rather to protect them.
The council also promised students that it would ensure the security officers who allegedly manhandled students were held accountable whilst urging them to hence students should remain calm.
