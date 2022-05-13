Update: FDA closes down Abelemkpe, La branch of Marwarko

The Food and Drugs Authority, FDA has closed down the Abelemkpe and La branch of Marwarko restaurant over suspected cases of Food poisoning.
FDA in a statement said they have "suspended all activities of the Abelemkpe branch of Marwarko restaurant in addition to the East Legon branch as part of the ongoing investigations on the suspected food poisoning incidence. The La branch of Marwarko has also been closed."
As part of the investigations, the authority has also invited Yeboah and Del hospital, both in East Legon for more information on the reported cases.
FDA yesterday also closed down the East Legon Branch of Marwarko Restaurant over reported cases of food poisoning.
The FDA in a tweet said: "The FDA has taken notice of complaints from the public about the suspected food poisoning at the East Legon Branch of Marwarko Restaurant. We have closed down the restaurant and together with other relevant agencies, started investigations."
"We wish to assure the public that the issue would be thoroughly investigated and appropriate actions taken. Additionally, FDA is ensuring the strict implementation of it protocols to prevent any further harm to the public."