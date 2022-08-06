Ursula Owusu commissions Rural Telephony site at Esaase

Communications and Digitalisation Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has commissioned a Rural Telephony site at Esaase in the Sefwi- Akontombra Constituency.
Speaking at the brief event, Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful recounted the appeal made by the Chief of Esaase, Nana Kwaku Ntuah II on September 12, 2021.
READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo commissions €37.6 million Upper East Water Supply Project
"I have improvised and gotten a device to provide a network for just the Palace. The whole town does come here for their phone calls and that inconveniences me a lot. I have no privacy in my Palace. Please grant us connectivity,” the chief told the Communications and Digitalisation minister.
Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful promised the construction of a cyber lab in the community to facilitate digital training as part of the Akufo-Addo administration’s resolve to bridge the country’s widening digital and network challenges.
The Chief was full of praises for the massive roads construction, schools, and portable drinking water brought to the various communities by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), is constructing about 2016 telephony sites across the country, more than 100 in the Western North Region and Akontombra Constituency has 15 of them.
BREAKDOWN
Ghana Rural Telephony & Digital Inclusion Project (GRT&DIP)
Built - 886, Integrated 507 and 407 are live now.
Built - 84 - Western North Region, with 34 Integrated
Built - 15 in the Akontombra District with 4 Integrated