Vetting: I regret firing gunshots at Kasoa, wish it never happens again in Ghana - Hawa Koomson

Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Hawa Koomson says she wished the Kasoa shooting incident in the run-up to the 2020 elections never happened.
Ms Koomson who is also the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Constituency appeared before the Vetting Committee and was asked about the incident.
She said she regrets her actions and wishes it never happens in our politics again.
"During the Voter registration exercise in 2020 on July 20th there was such an incident, but regrettably it was unfortunate which I wish it never happened and I pray it never happens again in the history of our politics in Ghana, I also apologize to the people who were scared on that day, it was in defence of my life which I felt was in danger and I thought I needed to save my life, but I want to plead with the committee that the matter is under investigation so I wouldn't want to say much about it".
Hawa Koomson fired a warning shot at the Steps to Christ registration centre on July 20, 2020.
She was invited by the police for interrogation and a weapon together with her license was retrieved.
Hawa Koomson admitted she fired warning shots in self-defence because her life was threatened by some thugs alleged to be affiliated with the opposition NDC.
Despite this justification, several civil society organizations, religious groups, and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) had demanded her immediate arrest and prosecution over the unfortunate incident that gained public attraction for some days.
The Central Regional Police Command has revealed that they have forwarded her case to the CID Headquarters in Accra for investigations to continue.