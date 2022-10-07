Video: Bawumia takes over dance floor on birthday, smashes 'Buga' song

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday celebrated his 59th birthday with cured lepers from the Weija Leprosarium at his Cantonments residence in Accra.
Dr Bawumia served his guests with meals and fraternised with them.
Bawmia afterward took to the dance floor and did a good job with the viral 'Buga' song composed by Kizz Daniel featuring Tekno.
He moved his body gently and made funny hand gestures on the dance floor. The video has attracted the attention of Ghanaians.
His wife also took to Twitter to wish Dr Bawumia a happy birthday.
"Happy 59th birthday, sweetheart @mbawumia. We're grateful to Allah for protecting and guiding you throughout the years. The kids and I are proud of your commitment to our family and the entire nation."
Born in Tamale in 1963 to Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia and Hajia Mariama Bawumia, Dr Bawumia is from Kperiga in the Walewale Constituency of the Northern Region.
His father, Alhaji Bawumia served under various Ghanaian governments in various capacities, including member of the Northern Territories Council, the Gold Coast Legislative Assembly, a Member of Parliament of the First Republic, Northern Regional Minister, and Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.
After graduating from Tamale Secondary School in 1982, he went to the United Kingdom where he studied banking and obtained the Chartered Institute of Bankers Diploma (ACIB). He took a First Class Honours Degree in Economics at Buckingham University in 1987.
He then obtained a master's degree in Economics at Lincoln College, Oxford, and obtained a Ph.D. in Economics at theÂ Simon Fraser University, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada in 1995.
Prior to his appointment as Nana Akufo-Addo's running mate in 2008, Dr Bawumia had been an accomplished scholar winning prestigious award and had worked as lecturer, economist and a banker.
He is married to Samira (nee Ramadan) with whom he has four children.