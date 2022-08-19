Video: Fire guts over 400 wooden structures at LA

Fire has destroyed over 400 wooden structures at Kojo Sardine bridge, LA-Accra.
According to reports, the fire is said to have intensified as a result of available fuel load in close proximity and intermittent gas explosions from LPG cylinders.
The Ghana National Fire Service in a Facebook post indicated that 'there were no casualties recorded.' and 70 structures close to the scene of the fire were however salvaged.
"The available fuel load in close proximity and intermittent gas explosions from LPG cylinders contributed to the rapid spread of fire.
"The cause of this destructive fire is yet to be ascertained but over 400 make-shift wooden structures (and their contents worth several thousands of cedis) used for both commercial and dwelling purposes were deluged by the fire."
"Fortunately, no casualty was recorded. Adjoining properties numbering over 70 structures were salvaged from fire destructions.
Kudos ✌️🔥💪 to the dexterous Firefighters and water tanker support from the Ghana Army and Ghana Prisons Service. Grateful also to Ghana Police Service for maintaining law and order at the fire scene," the Facebook post said.
Fire guts over 400 wooden structures at LA
Credit: Ghana National Fire Service pic.twitter.com/GkWAKfpUta— Primenews (@primenewsghana) August 19, 2022