Video: Gory accident occurs on Tema Motorway

A video posted by Joy FM on their Twitter page shows an accident that has occurred on the Tema Motorway.
From the video, the accident involves a saloon car and a long vehicle.
A man can be seen lying on the floor and almost lifeless.
It is unclear what led to the accident but after hours of rains in Accra a slippery Tema Motorway, often records accident of these nature.
