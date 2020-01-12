Video: I did not inherit my wealth - Dangote

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote says he did not inherit his wealth even though he came from a very wealthy family
Dangote has an estimated net worth of US$8.9 billion and rocks shoulders with most of the top rich people in the world.
In an interview with The David Rubenstein Show, Dangote said he did not inherit his wealth even though his family is known to be wealthy.
"I came from a wealthy family, my great grandfather in the 1940s was the richest West Africans, my late grandfather was one of the wealthiest Nigerians too, my father was rich too but was in business and politics, one thing that I am proud of is I built everything from the scratch".
"I gave all that I inherited from my father to charity, I graduated from school in Egypt and came back to Nigeria, I was trading in cement and that was how everything started".
He also spoke about the fact that he does not want to delve into politics now.
"I think I am doing a great job where I am right now, so I don't think I need to be in a political space."Some of us, we need to lead in in terms of the trajectory of developing Africa through the business, not through political leadership".
Dangote also listed his four ideal destinations for foreigners to invest in Africa.
He named Nigeria, Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire and Kenya as the most ideal investment destinations on the continent.