VIDEO: I once withdrew $10m from a bank just to be sure I am rich- Dangote

Nigerian businessman and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote has revealed that he once withdrew a sum of $10 million from a bank just to confirm if he was indeed rich as he has been described.
The business speaking to Mo Ibrahim Foundation said, “The way it is that when you first start business, your target is to make your first million. Fine, I did that.
“After a year or so, I realised that I had much more, and I said ok, fine, all these numbers are just written numbers.
“One day I went to a bank, and at that time, there were no restrictions, and I wrote a cheque and cashed $10m from the bank and put it in the boot of my vehicle, and I went home and I opened it and I looked at $10m and I said ‘now I believe I have money’.”
