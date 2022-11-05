Voter's ID cards now accepted for Sim card registration - Sam George claims

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George has claimed that the Ministry of Communications have assented to the submission of the Voter's ID card as official document for the registration of SIM cards.
In a Facebook post on Saturday November 5, 2022, the MP, one of the frontrunners advocating for the ministry to amend the guidelines for the registration stated: "We have had a breakthrough. I can reliably inform you that the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization has finally seen wisdom in our position."
"They have through the National Communications Authority directed the MNOs [Mobile Network Operators] to accept the Voter's ID Card as a document for the registration of our SIM cards."
Regardless the aforementioned Ministry of Communications and Digitalization have not officially communicated that the Voter's ID has been accepted as an official document for the Sim re-registration.
The ministry said it is not extending the September 30, 2022 deadline.
Rather, it is giving a temporary moratorium to the end of October to encourage individuals to complete the process.
