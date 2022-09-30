SIM card re-registration deadline is today

The deadline for the mandatory Sim card re-registration announced by the National Communications Authority (NCA) ends today September 30, 2022.
All telecoms operating in Ghana will end their registration processes as well as disconnect all unregistered Sim cards.
Individuals whose SIM cards will be blocked after today, September 30 deadline can only retrieve them within a six-month grace period.
Unregistered SIM cards will afterward be completely removed from the system.
Speaking ahead of the deadline, Abubakar Mohammed who is the General Manager for Distributive at MTN urged MTN customers to register immediately to avoid the blocking of their sim cards.
He opined that customers will be able to check their status by dialing *400#.
“Customers who are not sure of their status can check their registration status by dialing *400#. “B-Cap Yes” means a customer is fully registered,” he said.
He added that they have also deployed MTN field staff to different locations to check registration status and register customers who have not yet registered their SIM cards.
The Ministry of Communications and Digitalization announced the mandatory re-registration of all SIM cards in Ghana last year. The registration exercise which began in October 2021 was later scheduled to end on September 30, 2022.
This exercise according to the NCA would help develop and build a SIM database with integrity, which will assist in the curbing of fraudulent activities and the securing of SIM Card based transactions. It will also aid in the determination of the accurate number of valid SIM cards on the various telecommunication networks at every point in time.