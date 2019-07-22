W/R : Chief of Lower Dixcove attacked, stripped naked

There is uneasiness at Lower Dixcove in the Ahanta West Municipality as reports suggest the Paramount Chief of the area, Nana Kwasi Agyemang, is alleged to have been stripped naked and abducted by unidentified men.
A relative of the chief told Empire FM that the assailants used dynamite to destroy the heavily built gate leading to his house which gave them access to carry out their operations.
The operation which started around 2 am Monday, July 22nd lasted for a little over 30 mins. Power in the town is reportedly affected as the transformer was blown up by the men who assaulted the chief.
Distress calls made to the Agona-Nkwanta and other security agencies could not yield results at the time, but the police later discovered him at the camp of the assailants. It is unclear the cause of the attack.
