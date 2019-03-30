W/R: Food poisoning hits Archbishop Porter Girls SHS

Food poisoning has hit Archbishop Porter Girls Senior High School in the Western Region. Over 60 students of the school are currently undergoing treatment at the Holy Child Hospital.
Investigations have begun into the suspected case of food poisoning at the school .6o students were rushed to the hospital after they complained of having stomach ache and diarrhoea. Samples of the food eaten by the affected students have been sent to the laboratory for testing.
Speaking to Starr News, the headmistress, Charlotte Aseidu Musa of the school said there is no need to panic and that the situation is under control.
''The situation is under control we had a few cases of the young ladies having diarrhoea, so we took them to the hospital.Many of them have returned to their classrooms. The students said they took salads from the school task shop .Parents need not to panic the situation is under control''.
Also, the medical superintendent of Holy Child Hospital at Fijai , Sylvester Fameyeh said the facility is challenged with space and that some logistics are being mobilized to be moved into the school to attend to more students
''The information I have now is that there is a vegetable seller at Archbishop Porter Girls and according to them some of the vegetables left were kept and sold to students. Students who ate the remaining were the ones who had diarrhoea but we call it food poisoning.We are attending to quite a number, by the challenge of our space, we are even arranging to go to campus to attend to some of them''.
