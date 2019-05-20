W/R : Make Nzema the next Johannesburg - Minister to mining firms

The Western Regional Minister, Dr Okyere Darko Mensah has urged mining firms in the region to make Nzema a Johannesburg like city.
The call follows agitation on the path of some residents in the western region showing discontent to what they describe as a low level of development in the region.
Speaking in an interaction with officials of the Adamus Resources, a multinational mining company in the Ellembelle District, the regional minister said they must contribute to making both Tarkwa and Nkroful a Johannesburg like city.
''One of the things we all expect mining companies to do is to be able to change the face of communities in which they mine. If South Africa could get Johannesburg and we do not have any business not to turn Nkroful to Johannesburg number three because I have already asked Tarkwa to be turned into Johannesburg number 2.
''I believe that even though they are Nzemas' buildings built are nicer than the old ones you came to meet. We believe that our community in developing should be next Johannesburg in Ghana. In the western region, we have complaining we have resources yet we are not seeing anything, you introduced yourself in your last statement as Nzemas. So make Nzema the next Johannesburg''.
He also added that:'' we should go beyond compensation types of buildings into an actual architecture that attracts people as a tourism destination for Kwame Nkrumah''.
The Western Regional minister also stated that the government has promised to construct the road from Esiama to Nkroful.
