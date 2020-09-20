WAEC must give students different set of questions to end cheating - Dr Adutwum

Deputy Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has called on the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to review the exam structure to end cheating.
This is in response to possible cheating and leakage of examination question each year.
He proposed the setting of different questions for all students as one of the ways to curb the menace.
This year's WASSCE saw students protest against what they called 'too strict' invigilation and how questions were set for them.
Dr Adutwum believes such an act of cheating threatens the quality of education in Ghana.
"Even Universities here in Ghana print different version of the text, so I can sit close to someone in the exam room but our questions may be different and this takes away cheating because our questions are not the same. They can even scramble the answers and all this can take away the potential cheating. If we do not eliminate cheating we make nonsense of all the efforts we are making to get the best out of the educational system", he told Luv FM.
The first batch of the free SHS students in August this year wrote their WASSCE.
At no time in the history of the GCE, SSCE and even the WASSCE has the country witnessed the level of chaos, hooliganism, vandalism, insults and cursing of high profile personalities including the President of the Republic.
Apart from insulting and threatening the President, students were also seen invoking the spirit of river deities on him.
School property were vandalized and some teachers and examination officials were also threatened or inflicted with injuries.
The students accused WAEC of setting tough questions for them and also put in place, strict invigilators.
Some were suspended and barred from writing the WASCE but the President intervened and they were pardoned.