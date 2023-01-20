WAEC to release 2022 BECE results on January 25

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has said it has commenced post-examination activities geared towards the release of the 2022 Basic Education Certification Examinations (BECE) results.
In a press statement, WAEC announced that the release of results for the 2022 BECE for both School and Private Candidates will be out on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.
“Investigations are ongoing into examination irregularity cases detected during and after the conduct of the examination”, the statement signed by Rev Victor Brew, head of legal, said
The statement also appealed to school authorities and candidates affected by exam malpractice cases to honour invitations promptly for a quick resolution of the issues.
“Candidates are informed that their refusal to honour such invitations shall not impede the Council from making a final determination on the cases in question,” the Council stated.
Some 552, 276 basic school students from 18,501 schools sat for the 2022 BECE. This number was made up of 276,988 males and 275,288 females.