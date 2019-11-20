WAEC withholds results of 753 private WASSCE candidates

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released provisional results of candidates who sat for the 2019 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for Private Candidates.
The council said the entire results of 753 candidates alleged to have been involved in various forms of examination malpractice had been withheld, pending the conclusion of investigations into the cases of malpractice, adding that “these malpractices included impersonation and bringing mobile phones into the examination halls”.
Withheld results
“The withheld results will be released or canceled as soon as the council concludes its investigations. Candidates may access their results online at www.waecgh.org ” a statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs of WAEC, Mrs. Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, said.
It added that 102,278 candidates, made up of 51,935 males and 55,488 females, sat for the examination, and that out of those who initially registered for the examination, 5,145 were absent.
Fraudsters
It advised members of the public to be on the alert for fraudsters who contacted candidates with the promise of upgrading their results for a fee payable through mobile money transfer.
“We wish to assure all stakeholders that the council’s results database is well secured, as such all forged results can be detected by the confirmation/verification system which has been made available to institutions and organisations,” it said.
The statement said institutions and organisations were, therefore, advised to confirm or verify results presented to them directly from the council or access the confirmation/verification service online at the council’s website, adding that the results print-out could be confirmed by scanning the encrypted QR code on the print-out with a downloaded version of the WAEC GH QR Code Reader.
