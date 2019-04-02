Water shortage hits Tema West

Water shortage has hit Tema West in the Greater Accra Region.Residents say their taps have not been running for days without any explanation from the Ghana water company.
The situation comes a day after an acute water shortage was reported in the Eastern region, where inmates of the Koforidua prison stayed days without bathing.
A resident of Tema West in an interview with Starr News stated that water in the area is not of best quality,
“On days we get water, it is not of the best quality. What we get is not clear, it is brownish and doesn’t look good at all ”.
The Mayor for Tema ,Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, noted that the Tema Metropolitan Chief said he is working to fix the challenge.
”I am assuring the people of Tema that they will get water soon because I am on my way to the GWCL office. I hope to come back with solutions”.
The Ghana Water Company is yet to comment on the shortages.
READ ALSO: Water shortage: Inmates of Koforidua prison stay days without bathing
The development comes as the nation continues to wallow over a sudden irregular power supply. The Energy ministry however explains the challenges is temporal and will be over in twelve days.
Meanwhile, the communication consultant for the ministry Nana Damoah in an interview on Starr News said, its going to take 10 to 12 days to fix the case of intermittent power cuts
“We are not yet at that phase of a load shedding. It’s going to take 10 to 12 days to fix the case of intermittent power cuts and we do not even know when there will be the exact need to take megawatt from a particular place. It’s not something you just predict and plan for but it will end soon.''