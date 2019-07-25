We have not released 2019 WASSCE results yet- WAEC dismiss rumours

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) have moved quickly to quash rumours that they have released results of the 2019 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates.
Head of Public Affairs for WAEC, Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, in a statement issued on Thursday, July 15, 2019 urged the general public not to pay attention to reports circulating that the results had been released.
“The Council would duly issue a statement announcing the release of the results after all post-examination processes have been completed,” it said.
There were earlier reports which was accompanied by a press statement that the body had released results.
It even went further to state that WAEC had withheld the results of some 26,434 candidates pending the conclusion of investigations into various cases of examination malpractice detected during and after the conduct of the examination.
WAEC has now denied these claims and say they will release the results in due course.