We'll ensure Achimota School maintains its brand as a great institution - Dr Adwutum

The Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has vowed to ensure that the Achimota School maintains its brand as a citadel of academic excellence.
This controversy comes after the school denied two first-year students admission because of their dreadlocks.
The Education Minister says despite this becoming a national issue, it will not affect the image of the school.
“I do not believe that Achimota’s history is going to be defined by a story of exclusion. Achimota is a great institution and we will do everything to ensure that it maintains its brand as a great institution of repute” Education Minister said.
The Education Minister indicated that once the controversies are addressed, the Director-Director of GES will issue fresh guidelines to all heads of Senior High Schools with regards to the handling of issues of such nature.
“I don’t think GES rescinded anything. But what I will tell you is that the Chief Director of the Education Ministry together with the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, the parents and the headmistress have been in meetings. They’ve been meeting. Thursday, the was a long meeting here. We will find a solution to the crisis and thereafter GES will issue a directive to all headmasters and headmistresses as to what to do in such a situation,” he said.
Dr Adutwum, however, urged Ghanaians to calm down as various stakeholders find a long-lasting solution to the stalemate.