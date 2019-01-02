We’ll return to power and rescue you from NPP’s hardship – NDC to Ghanaians

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), says it is ready to return to power and rescue Ghanaians from what they describe as harsh economic conditions brought on by the Akufo-Addo government.
In a statement issued on Monday conveying its New Year message to Ghanaians, the party said it welcomes 2019 with optimism despite the “untold hardship and misery,” the NPP government has plunged the country into in the previous year.
In an assessment of the country in 2018, the statement signed by the NDC chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo said, “last year brought in its wake peculiar socio-economic and political challenges, emanating from the incapable leadership, corruption, and maladministration of the NPP government.”
“While experts have predicted very hard times in 2019, we wish to extend a message of hope to fellow citizens; that the NDC is ready and prepared with unity and a common sense of purpose to rescue the nation from the clueless hands of President Akuffo Addo come 2020 general elections, so as to put the nation back on the path of growth and prosperity.
''As you may be aware, the NDC have hitherto demonstrated that we have a formidable team of efficient hands, waiting to form a government that is not only sensitive to socio-economic plights of its citizens, but also frowns heavily on nepotism and corruption,” the statement said.
“We are resolute and resolved to leave no stone unturned in the delivery of this mission to rescue our beloved nation from the socio-economic misery the NPP government has visited on the innocent Ghanaian. We extend a warm hand of invitation to all progressives far and wide, to join hands with us in this mission. We have no excuse to fail the people of this country,” it said.
The NDC also called on Ghanaians to show love to the vulnerable and the less privileged in society to enable them coped with the “performance of this incapable Akufo Addo government.”
“The NDC, therefore, urges the nation to welcome 2019 with a renewed sense of patriotism, selflessness, discipline and commitment towards the attainment of our national aspirations.
We wish you good health and prosperity in 2019. May God make our nation great and strong again.”
NDC chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo