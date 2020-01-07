We will soon publish performances of second cycle schools - Yaw Adutwum

The Deputy Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has disclosed that his outfit would soon be publishing the performances of second cycle schools to the public.
According to the Minister, the objective is for the public to make a better judgment as to which school their children should attend and to also disseminate information about the schools.
Speaking at an education forum on the theme, 'Ghana’s transformation agenda on education, basic and Secondary', Dr Osei Adutwum said: “The aim of the ranking is to make sure we disseminate information about our schools to the general public and for people to know the performing and non-performing schools,” he said.
He added it would serve as accountability for GES to know the non-performing schools to be assisted.
He noted again that the government will soon introduce a national assessment program to assess the performances of the primary pupil’s across the country.
READ ALSO: NPP has achieved more than Kwame Nkrumah in Ghana's Education sector - Edu. Minister
The Queen mother of Bogoso traditional area, Nana Adwoa Tanaa II also speaking at the forum called on the government to factor the needs of children living with disabilities in the educational sector.
She said these children are neglected most often when it comes to education.
“I’m asking the government to expand the facilities for kids living with disability and also asking parents not to keep these children at home”, she said.
READ ALSO:This year's SHS placement is the best ever - Education Minister claims