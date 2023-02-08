West Hills Mall incident: Deceased was choked to death by ‘wee’ in black polythene - Pathologist

A pathology examination has revealed that Shadrach Arloo, the 32-year-old man who died last week at the West Hills Mall during an encounter with a policeman and a private security personnel was choked to death by ‘wee’ in a black polythene bag.
The cause of death has been given by a pathologist “as Asphyxiation and Obstruction of the airway by a foreign body.”
This was contained in a press statement dated February 7 signed by Grace Ansah-Ankrofi assistant commissioner of Police Director, Public Affairs.
The Police Pathologist retrieved from the throat of the deceased, eight (8) zipped bags containing dry leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs tied in a piece of black polythene.
“In view of the outcome of the post-mortem examination, the case docket is being forwarded to the Attorney-General’s Office for study and advice to determine further Police action,” the Police statement said.
“We would like to put on record that from the very beginning of this incident, the Police have involved all interested parties in the investigation process.
“It is therefore a matter of regret and great dismay and we dare say un-Ghanaian that people who had all the information on the matter, would behave as though they had no idea of actions that were being taken by the police in respect of the case,” it added.
Background
Gospel musician, Perpetual Didier alleged in a viral video that her brother was killed by some police officers.
According to her, the incident happened at the West Hills Mall in Accra on January 30, 2022.
The musician explained that her brother, was brutally assaulted by the uniformed policemen, leading to his untimely death.
“Someone should tag the IGP. I need justice for my brother. Tell him that this is a crime one of his men has done to my family by killing my brother. We are all Ghanaians with equal rights and freedom. Why will you use your position to take someone’s life?” she said in her Facebook Live video, amidst tears.
