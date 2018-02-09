Who is Ebony: Personality Profile of Ebony Reigns

Ebony Reigns[Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng] was born 16 February 1997, a Ghanaian dancehall/Afrobeats artist widely known for her hit songs "Poison" and "Kupe", she was discovered by Bullet, a member of Ruff n Smooth fame.
Ebony was discovered by renowned musician and entrepreneur Bullet of Ruff n Smooth fame when she sent a recording of her voice and was signed to his Rufftown record label just a day after listening to the recording.
Ebony came out with her first single, "Dancefloor", in December 2015 with a video and audio release. The song became a hit on radio landing her nomination for the unsung category at the 2016 Ghana Music Awards.
In March 2016 Ebony released her major hit single "Kupe", which is a household anthem in Ghana and some other African countries. Ebony is signed to ruff town records and Midas touch Inc.
Subsequently in January 2017 ‘Ebony stormed the scene with sultry new visuals for her new song titled “Poison’’ (which has gained over 480,000 YouTube streams) the song, which premiered live on one of Africa’s leading radio stations (LIVE FM), has a cool dancehall and R&B feel with the visuals portraying just that! The video was shot in various locations throughout Dubai and was directed by Yaw Skyface.
On the 31st of May 2017 Ruff Town Records & Midas Touch Inc Independently launched Ebony’s 4th official project ‘Sponsor’ co-written by Ricky Agyemang (Bullet) performed in Patois, English and Twi (local Ghanaian language) the upbeat Afro-Dancehall song which was recorded at AVO Studios (Ghana), and mastered by UBEATZ is produced by Wills Beats details the use and benefits of having a sugar daddy and an ‘extra man’ accompanied by some sleek 4k visuals shot across Ghana’s capital city Accra.
Ebony was only a week shy of her 21st birthday.
Ebony had been tipped to sweep the best and topmost laurels on offer at any local awards following the many hits she has churned out in her short but enterprising career.
primenewsghana.com/Ghana News
Credit: Wikipedia