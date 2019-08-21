Your comments on UG are preposterous and unintelligent - GRASAG hits out at Senyo Hosi

The Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG), Legon has reacted to comments made by CEO of Bulk Oil Distributors Senyo Hosi regarding the state of the University of Ghana.
Mr Hosi unloaded on the management of the University of Ghana castigating them for incompetence, in a message that has gone viral.
At Ghana’s premier university’s event marking its 70th anniversary, the CEO of Bulk Oil Distributors standing in front of a sparse audience, directed his tirade at management and lecturers stressing, “you guys are not thinking.”
”You are churning out people with degrees not people with an education, not people with skills,” the entrepreneur who said he bagged three degrees from the university.
Some management members have reacted negatively to his comments and the GRASAG, Legon says his comments were preposterous and unintelligent.
Below is the full statement
The Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG) Legon finds comments by one Senyo Hossi which impugns the integrity and resourcefulness of graduate students of the University of Ghana as preposterous and unintelligent.
As an alumnus of the University, who has been extended the courtesy of playing a significant part of the 70th anniversary celebrations, your outburst was inappropriate, and at best a show of loquaciousness because the time and purpose of such a gathering contrasted your condescending speech, which dampened the spirit of the young ones who were at the gathering.
GRASAG Legon disagrees with your loose talk which lacked basis, facts and verifiable evidence to support your weak spiteful blanket characterization of graduate students of the University of Ghana
The Association trusts in the vision and mission of the University in providing quality graduate education to students amidst inadequate resources.
Signed:
Chris Atadika
President
GRASAG, Legon.
