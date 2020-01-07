Your welcoming attitudes attracted many to our country - Prez Akufo-Addo commends Ghanaians on success of 'Year of Return'

President Akufo-Addo has praised Ghanaians for how they contributed to the success of the Year of Return initiative.
Hundreds of African diasporans trooped to the country as part of the initiative which boosted the country's tourism immensely.
President Akufo-Addo in a statement said: "The Welcoming attitude and the warm Ghanaian hospitality proved to be the strongest attraction to hundreds of thousands of our kith and kin from the African diaspora, who thronged our shores to commemorate the 'Year of Return'. The proverbial Ghanaian hospitality won once more"
The President also added that the initiative gave Ghanaians and Africans the opportunity to strengthen their relationship with the Diaspora.
"The 'Year of Return' proved to be exciting, and afforded us the chance to re-establish, intensify and solidify the relations between those of us on the Continent and those in the Diaspora"
The Year of Return, Ghana 2019 was an initiative of the government that was intended to encourage African diasporans to come to Africa (specifically Ghana) to settle and invest in the continent.
It was formally launched by President Akufo-Addo in September 2018 in Washington, D.C. as a program for Africans in the diaspora to unite with Africans. The year 2019 is symbolic as it commemorated 400 years since the first enslaved Africans touched down in Jamestown, Virginia in the United States.
