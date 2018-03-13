Afia Schwarzenegger and Kumchacha clash: Police arrest Afia

Police have picked up TV personality and Comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger for hurling insults at Founder and Leader of the heaven's Gate ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha.
After the brawl which ensued between the two individuals at the studio of Kasapa FM in Adabraka, Prophet Kumchacha is said to have lodged a complaint at the Adabraka Police station.
According to him, Afia Schwarzenegger came to the Studio uninvited, just to publicly defame him without any confrontation.
The Adabraka Police then invited Afia Schwarzenegger for questioning and to aid in investigations concerning the verbal assault case.
Reports, however, indicate that she has been transferred from the Adabraka Police StationHeadquartersdquaters of the Criminal Investigations Department for questioning on the verbal assault case.
The brawl between Afia Schwarzenegger and Prophet Kumchacha
The exchanges began when TV personality, Afia Schwarzenegger stormed the studio of Kasapa FM uninvited to react to a response made by Founder of Heaven's Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, in relation to recent prophecies by some men of God.
The argument which was initially a sharing of opinions on the show got out of hand with the two personalities hurling abusive words at each other.
Apparently, during the show, Prophet Kumchacha was asked about how prophets should communicate prophecies to the individuals involved.
Kumchacha explained to the host that as a prophet, there are instances where prophecies should be communicated to the person privately. He added that it is unfortunate that nowadays, some prophets are quick to reveal what God has shown them regarding individuals just to get public attention. He further advised other men of God to be cautious in the way they churn out God's revelations about people.
While the show was just about ending, Afia Schwarzenegger entered the studio and began to question Prophet Kumchacha's credibility as a man of God, amidst insults.
The brawl got more intense between the two who continued to exchange words outside the studio which caught public attention.