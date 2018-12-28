VIDEO: Miss Congo’s wig caught fire after being crowned Miss Africa 2018

Miss Congo emerged winner last night at Miss Africa 2018 beauty pageant and shortly after she won, her wig caught fire on stage.
The 24-year-old Dorcas Kasinde beat other contestants to win the crown. Miss Nigeria came second while Miss Zambia came third.
As Miss Congo celebrated her victory and hugged her predecessor, her wig caught fire. Thankfully, Ebuka host of the event came to her rescue before more damage could be done.
It is believed the fire was caused by the stage flame positioned at various corners on the stage but Social media users have jokingly blamed the incident on Calabar witches.
The Fire was however put out immediately and she wore her crown like a true queen.
Watch here: