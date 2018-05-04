7 cheap travel destinations for a vacation in Ghana

Do you want to go on vacation in Ghana at the lowest prices but enjoy the best quality? There are many locations across the country you never knew and it is possible to live like a king or a queen.
Ghana is one of Africa’s friendliest nations and renowned for combining the continent’s best elements in a single location. Politically stable and safe for tourists, Ghana is the place for rich ethnic culture, beautiful biodiversity and fascinating history which attracts more than a million visitors every year.
From a sunset cruise on Lake Volta to kicking back at a relaxed beach resort, and from the colourful display of Elmina to the canopy of Kakum National Park, Time Out Accra presents the best ideas for a great weekend out of the capital.
Like anywhere abroad, however, Ghana can be expensive for visitors on a budget; keep reading for some top tips to keep costs down and achieve maximum value for money when you visit Ghana.
Some cheap travel destinations for a vacation in Ghana
1.Old lighthouse in James Town:
Jamestown, the birthplace of Accra is directly east of the Korle Lagoon. Jamestown and Ussher town is the oldest districts in the city of Accra and emerged as communities around the 17th century.
These districts, both of which constitute Old Accra or Ga were heavily developed by the end of the 19th century, and following the rapid growth of the city during the 20th century, they became areas of a dense mixture of commercial and residential use. Today, both Jamestown and Ussher town remain fishing communities inhabited primarily by the Gas. The original Jamestown Light, built by the British at James Fort in 1871, was replaced in the 1930s by the current Accra Light, which is 93 ft (28 m) tall with a visibility of 16 nautical miles (30 km).
2.Osu Night market:
The night market unlike the generic idea of a market is a small community market where local foodstuff, grocery, and other food items, as well as consumables, are sold around the clock. There are many sheds within, where traders display their various items.
3. Lake Bosomtwi
A crater lake believed to have been created by a fallen meteorite. The sacred lake is located in a crater and ringed by rugged mountains. This picturesque meteorite crater lake is surrounded by dozens of fishing and farming villages. The lake basin is ideal for mountaineering, diving, swimming, fishing, birding, etc.
4.The Manhyia Palace
This is the official residence of the Ashantehene. Its large compound holds statues of past Kings and Queens of the Ashanti Kingdom. This palace is located just a kilometre from the National Museum and was built in 1926 on the return from exile of the Asantehene Nana Prempeh I. This palace remains in use today and houses an interesting history museum.
5.Kakum National Park
This 375 km square national park comprising of the undisturbed virgin rainforest. Walking tours through the forest provide the opportunity to see much of Ghana’s indigenous plant life, as well as rare butterflies, birds and game.
6.Aburi Botanical Gardens
At a 45 minute drive from Accra, it is one of the most beautiful, peaceful and fascinating places in Ghana. Opened in March 1890, and covering 64.8 hectares and overlooking the Accra coastal plain from an elevation of 370 to 460 metres above sea level. Visiting the gardens is both an educational and aesthetic experience, with beautiful palm-lined lanes and a wide variety of traditional, medicinal plants, including a silk cotton tree (Ceiba Penaranda) that is the sole survivor of the original forest that once covered the Aburi hills.
7.The Elmina Castle
Built by the Portuguese in 1482 as São Jorge da Mina (St. George of the Mine) because of its strategic location for trade. It is a well-preserved castle, the oldest European built structure in black Africa with an incredible history and famous for its pivotal role in the trans-Atlantic slave trade. Take an optional walk through the Elmina township and market to view some homes built in colonial style and also to experience the lifestyle of the Fantis.