10 times Samira Bawumia gave you style goals for your Easter outings

Samira Bawumia, the wife of Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, is the talk of town for her wonderful sense of fashion and style.
Are you thinking of a style for your seamstress this Easter season?
Here are Some styles from the world of Samira Bawumia for your Easter 2018.
Art is life, and your style makes you unique.
Sunday Church service with this style will make you dance unto the Lord.
Get inspired by Mrs Bawumia's beautiful African print.
When she was flawless in this stunning dress
Ladies and gentlemen let me introduce you to the second-lady of Ama Ghana.
You can rock this on an Easter Sunday too you know!
Samira Bawumia dazzles in a beautiful designed African print with the Ambassador Director General of the Morocco International Cooperation Agency (AMCI), Mr. Mohamed Methqal, in Rabat, Morocco.
When her grace was just too much to handle