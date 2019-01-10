101 Clothing outdoors 2019 style with “Lexis Man Collections”

Wholly owned Ghanaian fashion brand, 101 Clothing has kickstarted the year by outdooring a new collection.
Lexis Man Collections is a collaborative work between 101 Clothing and leading Ghanaian media personality and host of Drive Time on Joy FM, Kwame Sakyiamah popularly known as Lexis Bill.
The collection comprises of bespoke kaftan with trimmings, casual shorts, and shirts for the modern corporate man. The designs are ideal for the day to day activities of the working class and also perfect for special events.
Ludwig H. F Amponsah, the young entrepreneur and Creative Director of the multiple award winning clothing brand stated that the inspiration for the collection came from several observations within the atmosphere around him—listening to music and viewing patterns on vintage designs.
“In addition, when it comes to the fashion space, not a lot of attention is placed on people on radio compared to their counterparts on television. For this reason, I decided to focus on them by starting with Lexis Bill, a great guy with an amazing fashion sense”, he added.
The collection is currently out in all 101 Clothing shops in Ghana and London as well as other retail shops.
Credit: Graphic