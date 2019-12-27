21 romantic surprises that will make your partner fall for you all over again next year

A huge relationship misconception is that love can be bought. And while money may certainly help, small romantic surprises can make the same, if not more, of an impact. They tell the person you're with that they're worth a little bit of planning to show that you care.
You can't go wrong with the classic "good morning" text, if you're interested in how to surprise your boyfriend or girlfriend, here are a few other ideas to excite the love of your life and be good to your wallet. For your boyfriend or girlfriend, some of the best gifts might just be free.
As the saying goes, actions speak louder than words. Candles, notes and candy do, too.
1. Leave them a paper trail that leads to a cuddly surprise.
2. Tell them how much you love them in cute little paper stars
3. Can't go wrong with candle letters and flower petals.
4. Spell out "ILU" with their video games.
5. Change their alarm text to something adorable for an instantaneous morning text.
6. Write out how much you love them in a window.
7. Put hearts on their sandwich before you give it to them.
8. Serve them a delicious breakfast in bed.
9. Create a romantic ambience before they take a bath or shower.
10. Gather a few of their favorite things.
11. Leave them heart-fluttering lunch notes.
12. Paint their nails.
13. Leave them a cute note before work.
14. Or spell it out with cookies.
15. Or candy.
16. Or Post-It notes.
17. Who said guys didn't like pedicures?
18. You don't need a fancy restaurant to enjoy a romantic dinner.
19. Picnics work, too!
20. Sandwich bag notes FTW.
21. Write them love letters.
Source : https://articles.aplus.com/