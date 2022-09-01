4 ways to make your relationship lead to marriage

If you have a relationship that you want to lead to marriage then this article is for you.
Below are 5 ways to make your relationship lead to marriage.
1. Give each other personal space
Even if your relationship is a happy one, you and your partner still need to give each other space, not just any space but personal space cause apart from that relationship a person still needs to spend time doing their personal stuff/hubbies.
READ ALSO: Do most Ghanaian husbands have ‘side chicks’?
Don't get bothered when your partner says he or she wants to be alone cause they need it and you also need to have time for yourself. Respecting your partner's time alone can make the relationship last and lead to marriage.
2. Be friendly
You and your partner can also be friends, learn to treat your partner the same way you will treat a loving and caring friend. Show kindness, respect, consideration, and love to your partner.
3. Learn to forgive
Nobody is perfect that is why everyone makes mistakes, sow when your partner makes a mistake, learn to forgive him/her quickly, and harbor no resentment against them. These will help your relationship to be successful and lead to marriage.
4. Be appreciative in your relationship
You need to always show appreciation to your partner when they do something for you, you need to learn the act of saying "thank you" for whatsoever good thing they do on your behave. The act of appreciation helps a relationship to be successful and lead to marriage.