5 best advice for anyone planning a perfect dinner date

Let's just accept the fact that dinner dates are a huge part of the dating world.
Some might consider "dinner and drinks" a lazy or convenient choice but it's a great way to make a strong impression on someone without getting too creative.
As one of my girlfriends put it, "There's not a good reason to invest the time and money a dinner takes until there's a level of certainty that it will be worth it for both of us.” But that's the entire point of a dinner date: it's the time, money and effort.
And the last time I checked, who wants to date someone who thinks getting a meal is too much effort?
The enduring appeal of dinner dates doesn't just end with first dates and getting to know whether you will actually hit it off with this person you are interested in romantically. They are the perfect golden standard for early relationships and important milestones for sustaining long-term relationships too.
Today, dinner dates aren't just a luxury but a necessity and that's why it's wise to know how to behave at one and how to make your date feel great about coming out with you. In order to make you a dinner date expert, we spoke to five waiters who have seen it all and served probably thousands of daters by now, to share some insight and advice for killing it at a dinner date and making it memorable.
1. "Take a reservation."
This one act will literally take up 10-15 minutes of you day but will create a huge impact. How? Restaurants are crowded places, by simply holding a reservation you let your date know that you planned for this and you genuinely want the night to go well. If that's not cute, I don't know what is.
2. "Keep your phone away"
The most basic dinner date rules is the one that's most ignored. That's why in the times we live today, something so normal like shutting off your phone can make a huge statement to your date. The only time it's okay to use your phone is to occasionally google if a topic comes up that both of you want to know more about or to take pictures of your amazing food. The idea should be to make the use of your phone an activity for both of you, not an isolation of your attention.
3. "Use the time spent on deciding what to order, wisely"
When deciding what to order, discuss the possible choices with your date. Immerse them into your deciding process. This way you will be letting your partner know in the most subtle way that their opinion matters to you. Extra tips for ordering a starter you both have to share- increases intimacy instantly.
4. "Just order the dish you will genuinely like to eat."
While dinner dates are awesome to set some great first and last impressions, a waiter told us that people on dates should order what they want to eat. Don't order a salad if you are in the mood to eat pasta. People respond the most to dates who are unapologetically themselves, not people trying to fit a mold. You’re not there to chew on a piece of lettuce because it will make impress your date with your "healthy" habits. (Unless of course, you really, really love lettuce).
5. Please split the bill equally.
Yes, men this is important for you too. When you go out for dinner dates, please split the bill equally. In relationships just starting off, by opting to pay the entire bill you will be giving rise to an expectation where you will always pay. And that's not the precedent we are looking to set. Instead, choose to divide the bill in half. Just goes onto show both of you had a good time.
