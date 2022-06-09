5 best ways to help employees deal with setbacks

Everyone witnessed the dark clouds of uncertainty in the economic field when the COVID-19 pandemic struck the world.
Businesses shutting down, sudden layoffs, poor appraisal processes, etc., have grabbed the headlines ever since the pandemic broke in for obvious reasons.
As a result, multiple employees have witnessed setbacks in the past two years. Be it taking leaves for health-related issues to getting downsized for poor performance, they have seen all.
These are devastating experiences not only for the employees but also for their family members and loved ones. It has left many of them in a state of poor mental health and a flood of negative emotions.
Chronic stress and anxiety have hindered people’s performances, because of which they have witnessed huge setbacks. Such circumstances have also put the leaders in a critical position where they have to look for ways to optimize their businesses and also support their employees.
These are defining times, and with a little patience and thought, leaders can choose various ways to facilitate a positive work environment for the employees to handle setbacks.
Well-being Assessment
The first step to fixing is by assessing the damages. The best way for leaders to assess their employees’ well-being is by conducting mental and emotional assessments to find out the current situation. The assessments help the leaders identify the hassles faced by employees.
Human Connections
Making connections is an effective way for leaders to create an emotionally safe workplace for the employees. Connecting personally with everyone will help the leaders build a strong workforce that emphasizes better communication and collaboration to initiate efficiency in tasks.
Investing In Team Building Activities
Work-related collaboration and appreciation must be an integral part of team-building activities. Leaders must take the initiative to invest their time in team-building activities to ensure a strong workforce.