5 appetizing Ghanaian dishes made from rice

Local Ghanaian dishes are always the best; and those made from rice are simply delicious and easy to prepare.
Rice is very common in Ghana because of its ability to be combined with almost any other stew, soup or side dish and still come out perfectly.
Rice, which is a staple food for most homes in Ghana, can be used to prepare several food but in this article, we are focusing on five Ghanaian dishes that are prepared with rice.
Here are 5 Ghanaian dishes made from rice that will certainly make your day:
-Jollof Rice
Jollof Rice can be described as one of Ghana's favourite dishes. Made from rice prepared with tomato sauce and served with either fish or meat, Jollof is mostly prepared during special occasions such as weddings, parties, funerals, etc. Check the recipe for preparing Jollof here
-Waakye
The typical Ghanaian dish, Waakye consists of cooked rice and beans, stew, some spaghetti and moist gari (both of which are sometimes mixed with oil from the stew), boiled eggs, stewed meat or stewed/fried fish, stewed wele (cooked-down cowhide) and vegetable salad.
Fried Rice
Popularly known as one of the most lucrative foods to sell in Ghana, fried rice is one Ghanaian dish that can stick in your finger-licking for a while. Made from stir-frying cooked rice with vegetables and meat, it is also one of the easiest Ghanaian dishes to prepare. Learn how to prepare Fried Rice here
Omo tuo [Rice Balls]
Now this is a classic favourite for the soup lovers. Omu tuo or rice balls as its name denotes, is made from plain cooked rice, shaped to look like balls. It is usually eaten with Soups such as groundnut soup, palm nut soup, Ebunebunu, etc.
In the cities, caterers and food vendors are cashing in with the sale of omo tuo on weekends [Saturday and Sunday] in popular places such as drinking spots.
Braised Rice ['Angwa Mo']
“Angwa Mo” is a popular Ghanaian dish which involves the use of just rice, oil, onion and sometimes, beef. Oil is mixed with the rice in cooking and can be eaten either raw or with pepper and some fried eggs or sardine.
It can also be eaten with sardine, fried beef or meat depending on your preference.
https://www.primenewsghana.com/lifestyle.html