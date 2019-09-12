5 mistakes guys should avoid when pursuing a woman

Trying to win a woman’s heart? Well, you better avoid making these common mistakes that guys make when pursuing a woman.
1. Showing too much sexual interest
Yeah, we are in 2019 but trust you me, if you make yourself seem like all you want is sleep with her, you will come out as a creepy man. No woman wants that. Showing your sexual intentions too early may lead to rejection.
2. Showing no sexual intentions at all
And hey, don’t wait till the end of times to let her know that you desire her sexually. Chances are that she badly needs it as bad as you do. If you act so nice and reserved, you will soon be put in the friend or brother zone. It won’t be easy to get out of that zone.
3. Not being clear in your intentions
Most men make this mistake. From the word go, you should put your intentions clear in black and white. If you want to sleep with her and are not interested in a relationship, let her know. It’s not a crime to want nothing more!
4. Acting needy
We get it that you want this girl so bad. But this is no reason to text her a zillion times a day. She will be wondering whether you have no work to do apart from pestering her with endless messages.
5. Trying too hard
A woman will always know when a man is trying too hard to make her happy. This is the kind of guy who tries so hard to crack jokes just to see the lady laughing, he will exaggerate his achievements just to win the girl and will spend tons of money to impress her. You don’t need to do all that and it’s not an attractive trait.
