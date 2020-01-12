5 signs that show you're addicted to singlehood and why it's time to get over it

If you have been looking for true love and are unable to find it, there are chances that you're addicted to being single.
Once you have been single for a long time, you become comfortable with singlehood. The freedom is addictive and to figure this out for you, we talked to a few men who have been single for a while and they told us why being single is addictive.
So, here are five reasons as to why being single becomes addictive after a while and you don't even know it yet!
1. No one is good enough for you
Everyone you look at is either too immature, too weird, too cheesy, too annoying, or clingy and much more. No one is good enough for you and you start finding excuses to not fall in love or to just reject people.
2. Always attracted to the unavailable ones
If you only want to chase the unavailable ones or people who are already with someone else, don't you think that there is a minor problem in the whole scenario?
Maybe, you don't want to get into a relationship and that's the only reason that you're comfortable running behind unavailable ones.
3. You're addicted to your work
You're too busy to do anything else as you're busy focusing on your career and you don't find it worth-while to invest your time into something temporary.
4. Staying In Your Comfort Zone
If you've been single for a while, there is a chance that getting into a relationship sounds like a task to you. And why wouldn't it if you're happy being with yourself. Afterall, we are finding happiness in life and we have it within ourselves, so why'd we need anyone else.
This psychology plays on us when we start to reach a completely different level of self-love. After a while, knowingly or unknowingly we become addicted to being single.
5. You're a social butterfly
All you do is fill up your calendar and go out every night on meaningless outings without realising that you're just letting time slip out of your
So, it's time to sit and introspect what do you exactly want in life.
Credit:Mensxp