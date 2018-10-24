5 ways of cleaning and maintaining your suit

Suits can be very expensive. Therefore, utmost care must be taken when cleaning them.
Several people have ended up damaging many good and expensive suit by handing them over to their housemaids to wash and iron. This is so wrong. They are not professional cleaners and will end up damaging your expensive suit.
There are some clothes that should only be dry cleaned. The attached label on the clothes will indicate whether it should be dry cleaned, machine washed or hand washed.
Dry cleaning is any cleaning process for clothing and textiles using a chemical solvent other than water. This is the reverse of wet cleaning which uses water, soap, and conditioners as a means of cleaning clothes.
You’ve spent your time choosing the perfect suit, making sure that it will fit you perfectly. Now the most important thing is to learn how to properly care of it.
A well-made suit requires a day to day maintenance to preserve its shape and structure, here few simple and quick steps on how to protect it.
1. BRUSH IT
A 30 seconds brush with natural bristles is everything you need to clean your suit and double to triple the time between visits to the cleaners. Brushing your garment after each wear will help to remove dirt before it has the chance to settle into the fabric.
It is simple, just hang up your jacket and brush downward slowly following fibers direction, then stretch your trousers and do the same with them.
2. HANG IT UP
When you’re not wearing your suit always hang it using a high quality cedar hanger with a wide-spread contoured shape. It will maintain the shape of your jacket, absorb the moisture from the fabric and will repel moths.
3. DO NOT USE IRON
You have three different options to properly iron your suit. The best way (and more delicate) is using a steamer, which is an investment but assures you a perfect ironing e deodorization every time you want.
If you don’t have one don’t be afraid, use a regular iron remembering to put a press cloth as a barrier to protect the fabric.
The third option, travelers trick, is the easiest one. Hang up your suit in your bathroom while you are taking a shower or, if you are not, just turn up the hot water and close the door. In few minutes your suit will be less creased.
4. GIVE IT A BREAK
Any garment should be worn no more than two/three times per week, so give your suit a rest after each wearing. Hang it up in a well-spaced room with enough space on either side.
The air allows the fibers to breathe and helps to relax wrinkles. In less than 24 hours your suit will be ready again.
5. AVOID LAUNDRY
If you really need to take your suit to the laundry, choose always a dry cleaning. It exposes garments to harsh chemicals so opt for it not more than once in a month. To prevent an uneven fading always remember to clean your jacket and trousers together.
Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana