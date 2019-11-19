6 proven ways on how to get rid of pimples naturally

The following are ways of getting rid of pimples naturally.
1.Honey
Study shows that dabbing honey on a pimple before you go to bed can dramatically diminish it by morning. I’ve tried this one, and it works pretty well. My advice is to cover the pimple with honey and then a little bandage to keep it from getting all over your bedclothes, hair, and clothes. The antioxidants in the honey work to lessen redness and swelling, and I think you’ll be pleased with the results.
2. Topical Treatments for pimples
If you have a pimple that you want to get rid of ASAP, then spot-treating can sometimes work. Natural topical treatment options include:
Tea tree oil, Green tea, Lemon juice, Apple cider vinegar, Baking soda, Egg white, Manuka honey, Raw garlic, Ice cubes, and Aloe vera
3. Wash your face regularly
Your oil glands are active all day; Sweat mixed with dirt so by washing your face Very well tends to cure pimples on your face
4. Essential oil for pimples
Essential oils are powerful natural medicines when used rightly. It has been studied and has been proven as an efficient way to address pimples and acne. Tea tree oil is probably the most popular essential oil for pimple.
5. Hydration
Being hydrated is essential for healthy skin. Most people don’t realize they’re not getting an optimal amount of liquid because they’re spending too much time drinking liquids that end up dehydrating the body more, like soda and caffeine.
6.Egg white
Egg whites are excellent for getting rid of acne and the flaws it can leave behind. Why? Because the eggs white is packed with protein that can repair your skin and help restore it to its magnificent glow. The egg whites will also mop up excess oil on the surface of your skin, something that keep pores unclogged and your skin acne-free. Use two or three whisked egg whites to your skin and let them sit until dry before washing.