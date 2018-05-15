10 Signs he is secretly in love with you

You are probably walking through life completely unaware of how many men are secretly in love with you.
The question is, how does one spot their Ross Geller? How do you know if a guy is actually interested, or even better, already falling for you?
There are so many ways guys show how they really feel about you and the good news is the majority of them are fairly obvious. Is it a friendship you think has the potential to turn into something more or a new relationship you’re trying to feel out?
If you want to know if he’s on the verge of falling in love with you or already has, see how many of these signals he’s throwing your way.
1. He remembers what you say: When men are interested they’re more likely to hang on to your every word. Their goal is to get a better understanding of who you are. How you interact, and what you like to talk about, lets them know a lot more about you.
2. He’s a gentleman: When a guy is in love, they’re doing everything they can to impress you and make you feel special. So anytime he opens the car door for you, or pulls out your chair at a restaurant, take notice, ladies.
3. He takes care of you and your needs: When a guy has fallen in love he’ll be the first person rushing over with some homemade chicken soup (okay, maybe store-bought soup) when you’re feeling sick. If he’s the guy who’s always there to turns your bad days into good ones, there’s probably a reason.
4. He keeps you updated: Does he tell you about his day? Does he text you to let you know where he is? Does he send you good morning or goodnight texts, maybe both? If the answer is yes to any of the above, it means you’re the first person he wants to share something with or the first/ last person he’s thinking about in his day.
5. He shows affection: He takes any opportunity to hold your hand or put his arm around your shoulders, or maybe you notice him standing close to you all the time. Body language speaks volumes, so if you notice he’s drawn to you or makes any excuse to touch you, he’s saying something. Guys tend to show love through physical touch.
6. He values your opinions: If he makes a point to always ask you what you think about something, whether it be climate change and the destruction of natural resources or something as minuscule as what you think about his new haircut, he’s asking because what you think matters to him.
7. He’s protective: Being protective isn’t just reserved for jealousy. It could be other guys that get him going, but it could also be a “friend” that hasn’t been treating you well or a superior at work that’s been undermining you. He’s always the first person to come to your defence.
8. He’s interested in your life: Does he call you just to hear how your day was? Is he the first person you want to tell when something crazy happens to you? If he seems strangely interested in your most mundane daily happenings, it’s probably because he’s in love.
9. He’s always there to help: Whenever you need a helping hand, is he the first person you think to call, or the friend you can always count on to show up? If he’s constantly showing concern for you, and proving to you that he’s reliable, it’s because he cares.
10. He respects you: Respect can come in many forms, but it always leaves us with a good feeling. If he speaks to you courteously, gives you his undivided time and attention, makes an effort to care about the things that mean something to you, or any other way he makes you feel appreciated and good about YOU, you’ll feel his respect.
