80 funny and cheesy pick-up lines that will make her smile 

Why is it that we don’t want funny and cheesy pick-up lines to become extinct?
Because if you don’t fall for them, at least you’ll get a good laugh or a smile.
It really would be a shame to forget these hilariously cheesy lines that someone put an effort into making up.
Let’s be clear, cheesy pick-up lines are lame and corny but if you have enough confidence to deliver a line like this, you’ll definitely win the girl’s heart and you’ll draw a smile on her face or maybe even make her laugh really hard.
Anyway, you’ll get her attention. The point is, picking up women should be fun, the whole process of chasing the person you like is supposed to be a happy experience.
There is no place for worry or stress. Love should be fun.
So, have fun picking up women; the ones who get your humor are obviously the ones you should focus on and the ones who don’t get it are obviously not the type of woman you should date.
Buckle up and get ready for some of the classic cheesy pick-up lines ever used!
1. “Are you French because Eiffel for you.”
2. “Are you a magician? Because whenever I look at you, everyone else disappears!”
3. Him: “Do you have a phone?” Her: “Sure. Why?” Him: “I promised my mother I would call her the second I fell in love.”
4. “Aside from being sexy, what do you do for a living?”
5. “Is that a mirror in your pocket? ‘Cause I can see myself in your pants!”
6. “I’m not a photographer but I can picture me and you together.”
7. “I’m a thief and I’m here to steal your heart.”
8. “If I could rearrange the alphabet, I’d put ‘U’ and ‘I’ together.”
9. “Are you religious? ‘Cause you’re the answer to all my prayers.”
10. “Do I know you? ‘Cause you look a lot like my next girlfriend.”
11. “Sorry for the intrusion, I’ve lost my phone number. Can I borrow yours?”
12. “Are you a parking ticket? Because you’ve got FINE written all over you.”
13. “Hey, tie your shoes! I don’t want you falling for anyone else.”
14. “They say Disneyland is the happiest place on earth. Well, apparently, no one has ever been standing next to you.”
15. “You must have been in prison? It must be illegal to look so beautiful.”
16. “Do you believe in love at first sight—or should I walk by again?”
17. “You must be Jamaican, because Jamaican me crazy.”
18. “For some reason, I was feeling a little off today. But when you came along, you definitely turned me on.”
19. “You must be exhausted because you’ve been running through my mind all day.”
20. “Feel my shirt. Know what it’s made of? Boyfriend material.”
21. “What has thirty six teeth and holds back The Incredible Hulk? My zipper.”
22. “I seem to have lost my phone number. Can I have yours?”
23. “Is your dad a preacher? Cause you’re a blessing.”
24. “Are you related to Jean-Claude Van Damme? Because Jean-Claude Van Damme you’re sexy!”
25. “Somebody call the cops, because it’s got to be illegal to look that good!”
26. “I’m lost. Can you give me directions to your heart?”
27. “So, do you have a New Year’s resolution? I’m looking at mine right now.”
28. “Did your license get suspended for driving all those guys crazy?”
29. “I must be a snowflake, because I’ve fallen for you.”
30. “Is there an airport nearby or is it my heart taking off?”
31. “Do you have a map/compass? I’m lost in your eyes.”
32. “Did you just come out of the oven? Because you’re hot.”
33. “I know you’re busy today but can you add me to your to-do list?”
34. “Was your dad a boxer? Because damn, you’re a knockout!”
35. “Are you a camera? Because every time I look at you, it makes me want to smile.”
36. “Know what’s on the menu? Me ‘n’ u.”
37. “If you were a steak, you would be well-done.”
38. “I was wondering if you had an extra heart. Mine was just stolen.”
39. “Is your father an architect? Because you are amazingly built.”
40. “It’s a good thing I have my library card, because I am totally checking you out.”
41. “Are you cake? ‘Cause I want a piece of that.”
42. “Would you grab my arm, so I can tell my friends I’ve been touched by an angel?”
43. “The only thing your eyes haven’t told me is your name.”
44. “I was blinded by your beauty; I’m going to need your name and phone number for insurance purposes.”
45. “My love for you is like diarrhea, I just can’t hold it in.”
46. “There’s only one thing I want to change about you and that’s your last name.”
47. “My doctor says I’m lacking vitamin U.”
48. “Something’s wrong with my eyes, because I can’t take them off you.”
49. “Are you lost, ma’am? Because heaven is a long way from here.”
50. “Is your dad a terrorist? Cause you’re the bomb.”
51. “You are so sweet. You must be made of sugar.”
52. “You’re so sweet, you’re giving me a toothache.”
53. “There is something wrong with my cell phone. It doesn’t have your number in it.”
54. “Did the sun come out or did you just smile at me?”
55. “You are so sweet. You must’ve dropped out of a candy box.”
56. “Somebody better call God, because he’s missing an angel.”
57. “If nothing lasts forever, will you be my nothing?”
58. “Kiss me if I’m wrong but dinosaurs still exist, right?”
59. “Forget about Iron Man, Superman and Batman. I’ll be your man.”
60. “Was your father an alien? Because on planet earth, there’s no one else like you.”
61. “I’m new in town. Could you give me directions to your apartment?”
62. “Did it hurt when you fell from heaven?”
63. “Are you looking for Mr. Right or Mr. Right Now?”
64. “I must be in a museum, because you truly are a work of art.”
65. “Can I follow you home? ‘Cause my parents always told me to follow my dreams.”
66. “You are so hot. You must be the one causing global warming.”
67. “Is your name Google? Because you have everything I’ve been searching for.”
68. “You spend so much time in my mind, I should charge you rent.”
69. “Are you from Tennessee? Because you’re the only ten I see!”
70. “My name is John… but you can call me TONIGHT.”
71. “We’re not socks but I think we’d make a great pair.”
72. “My lips are like Skittles. Wanna taste the rainbow?”
73. “I may not be a genie but I can make your dreams come true.”
75. “Well, here I am. What are your other two wishes?”
76. “Do you have a Band-Aid? I just scraped my knee falling for you.”
77. “Are you a beaver? Cause daaaaaaaaam!”
78. “I’m sorry, were you talking to me?” [No] “Well then, please start.”
79. “Are you Netflix because I could watch you for hours?”
80. “Is your last name Campbell? Because you’re mm mm good!”
Source : herway.net