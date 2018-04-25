9 dancing songs for formation at Ghanaian weddings

On a beautiful day in the city of Accra and other parts of the country, formation dance during our wedding are just perfect and they are really one of our favourite things during Ghanaian weddings.
Asides the fact that there are free food and drink, we also enjoy seeing people in love. We all watch them when they take their first dance. It is always a beautiful feeling with a touch of some formation dance, but one thing about the first dance is that, it is so intimate and happy so it is not possible for the couple to be happy at that point.
Here are a few Ghanaian songs that will totally make your formation dance playlist.
1.Kuami Eugene - Angela
2.KiDi - Odo
3. Flavour - Ada Ada
4.Timi Dakolo - Iyawo Mi
5.Runtown - Mad Over You
6.Mayorkun - Mama
7.Teknomiles - Duro
8.E.L - KOKO
9.Kiss Daniel - ft. Davido, Tiwa Savage - Woju
