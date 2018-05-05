Banku and Tilapia, one of Ghana's favourite dishes

Ghanaians cannot deny the fact that Banku and Tilapia can always replace all the restaurant dishes with its unique Ghanaian feel and its sumptuous taste.
Banku and Tilapia is made from Corn and Cassava dough for the Banku, served with Grilled Tilapia and either stew, shito or pepper.
Not only is the combination easy to prepare, it is also highly nutritional with Banku being a high energy food and Tilapia, being very healthy and rich in protein.
Prepare your favourite Banku and Tilapia with these steps:
Ingredients
1 whole Tilapia
2 medium size fresh tomatoes
4 pieces of scotch bonnets (kpakpo shito)
3 medium size onions
Spices
Corn dough
Cassava dough
Water
Salt
How to prepare Banku and Tilapia
-Mix Cassava dough with water and strain out the lumps.(You can use a colander to make it easier)
-Pour the mixture into a pot and add your corn dough to the mixture.
-Add some more water and mix until the mixture is smooth and slightly thick.
-Then add a teaspoon of salt to the mixture to taste
-Place the pot on high heat until the mixture starts to boil.
-Once it begins boiling use a spatula (Banku 'ta') to knead the mixture to prevent it from forming lumps.
-Continue to knead the mixture intermittently until it gets smoother and thicker and its colour changes slightly.
Note: To know if your Banku is ready, you can mash a little of the cooked mixture in a little water. If it dissolves and turns milky then your Banku isn't ready. You can as well taste it to check if its edible enough.
Preparation of Tilapia
Wash, Season and grill the whole Tilapia.
Blend/ Grind the pepper, onions and tomatoes in an earthenware bowl. Add salt to taste.
Add the grilled Tilapia on one side and dish the blended pepper at another side.
Garnish Tilapia and serve with hot balls of Banku