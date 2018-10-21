CHECK OUT: Full list of winners of the 2018 Africa Movie Academy Awards

The beautiful city of Kigali, Rwanda hosted the 14th annual edition of The Africa Movie Academy Awards 2018.
The annual movie awards event saw many stars from around the African continent fully represented to give the event a beautiful touch.The award for romantic comedy which featured Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson won the prize for Best Costume and delivered the statuette of the Best Actress to Dakore Akande who wasn’t on the ground to personally receive the award.
It was, however, accepted by castmate Lydia Forson, who made a joke about the pains of receiving an award on behalf of someone in a category she is also nominated for.There were about 27 awards up for grasps but unfortunately, none of these awards made its way to the motherland, Ghana.
Below is the complete list of 2018 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.
EFERE OZAKO AMAA 2018 award for Best Short Film
Dem Dem – Senegal/Belgium
Zenith – Cameroun/USA
It Rains on Ouga – Burkina Faso
In Shadows – Kenya
Coat of Harm – Nigeria
Tikitat Soulima – Morocco (WINNER)
Nice, Very Nice – Algeria
Visions (Shaitan, Buruja, Brood) – Nigeria
Fallou – Senegal
Still Water Runs Deep – Nigeria/USA
JUBRIL MAILAFIA AMAA 2018 Award for Best Animation
Group Photo – Nigeria
Belly Flop – South Africa (WINNER)
Untitled – Ghana
Crush – Nigeria
AMAA 2018 Award for Best Documentary
Bigger Than Africa – Nigeria/USA
Winnie – South Africa
Boxing Libreville – Gabon
Silas – South Africa/Kenya
When Babies Don’t Come – South Africa
Uncertain Future – Burundi (WINNER)
We Came In Sprint Carts – South Africa
OUSMANE SEMBENE AMAA 2018 Award for Best Film in an African Language
Mansoor – Nigeria
Five Fingers For Marseilles – South Africa (WINNER)
Icheke Oku – Nigeria
Agwaetiti Obiuto – Nigeria
Nyasaland – Malawi
Tunu – Tanzania
MICHAEL ANYIAM OSIGWE AMAA 2018 Award for Best Film by an African living abroad
Minister – Nigeria/Italy
Alexandra – Nigeria/USA (WINNER)
Low Lifes And High Hopes – Nigeria/Austria
AMAA 2018 Award for Best Diaspora Short
Torments of Love (Guadeloupe) (WINNER)
Baby Steps (USA)
Intercept (USA)
AMAA 2018 Award for Best Diaspora Documentary
Evolutionary Blues (USA)
Barrows: Freedom Fighter (Barbados) (WINNER)
Sammy Davis Jr. – I’ve Got To Be Me (USA)
AMAA 2018 Award for Best Diaspora Narrative Feature
Angelica (Puerto Rico) (WINNER)
Love Jacked (Canada)
Charlie: La Vie Magnifique Charlie (USA)
AMAA 2018 Award for Achievement in Production Design
Kada River
Five Fingers For Marseille (WINNER)
Tatu
In My Country
Cross Roads
AMAA 2018 Achievement in Costume Design
Icheke Oku
Cross Roads
Esohe
Five Fingers For Marseille
Isoken (WINNER)
AMAA 2018 Award for Achievement in Make-up
Siembamba
Icheke Oku (WINNER)
Five Fingers For Marseille
Esohe
The Road To Sunshine
AMAA 2018 Award for Achievement in Sound
The Lost Café
The Road To Sunshine
Hotel Called Memory (WINNER)
Pop Lock ‘N’ Roll
Sidechic Gang
AMAA 2018 Award for Achievement in Visual Effect
Siembamba
Icheke Oku
Lucky Specials (WINNER)
Esohe
Kada River
AMAA 2018 Award for Best Young/Promising Actor
Patrick Dibuah – Banana Island Ghost
Austin Enabulele – In My Country
Cindy Sanyu – Bella
Anine Lansari – The Blessed Vost (Les Bienheureux) (WINNER)
Maurice Paige – Pop Lock ‘N’ Roll
Nichole Ozioma Banna – Icheke Oku
Zainab Balogun – Sylva
AMAA 2018 Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Seun Ajayi – Ojukokoro
Lionel Newton – Pop Lock ‘N’ Roll
Akah Nani – Banana Island Ghost
Richard Lukunku – Lucky Specials
Gideon Okeke – Cross Roads (WINNER)
AMAA 2018- AYIAM OSIGWE FOUNDATION Award for Best Nigerian Film
Cross Roads
In My Country
Isoken (WINNER)
Hotel Called Memory
Ojukokoro
Lost Café
Icheke Oku
TONY ELUMELU AMAA 2018 Award for Best Comedy
Sidechic Gang – Ghana
Banana Island Ghost – Nigeria (WINNER)
The Adventures Of Supermama – South Africa
Koko: The Box TV – Nigeria
AMAA 2018 Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role
Kate Henshaw- Roti
Reine Swart – Siembamba
Okawa Shaznay –In My Country
Dakore Egbuson – Isoken (WINNER)
Nana Ama McBrown, Lydia Forson and Sika Osei – Sidechic Gang
Mariam Phiri – The Road To Sunrise
Tunde Aladese – Lost Café
Joselyn Dumas – Potato Potahto
AMAA 2018 Award for the Best First Feature Film by a Director
My Mothers Story –Flora Suya- Malawi
Ogwuetiti Obiuto – Onyeka Nwelue – Nigeria
Five Fingers for Marseilles- Michael Mathews- South Africa (WINNER)
Isoken – Jadesola Osiberu- Nigeria
18 Hours – Njue Kevin – Kenya
Banana Island Ghost – BB Sasore- Nigeria
The Blessed Vost – Sefia Djama – Algeria
AMAA 2018 Award for Achievement in Cinematography
The Road To Sunshine
Five Fingers For Marseille (WINNER)
The Lost Café
The Blessed Vost (Les Bienheureux)
Siembamba
AMAA 2018 Award for Best Director
Jade Osiberu – Isoken
Michael Mathews- Five Fingers For Marseilles
Frank Rajah Arase – In My Country (WINNER)
Safia Djama- The Blessed Vost
Oluseyi Siwoku – Cross Roads
Shemu Joyah- Road to Sunshine
Darrell Roodt- Siembamba
Akin Omotosho- Hotel Called Memory
Peter Kofi Sedufia – Sidechic Gang
The Lost Café – Kenneth Gyang
AMAA 2018 Award for Best Film
Isoken – Nigeria
Five Fingers For Marseilles – South Africa (WINNER)
In My Country – Nigeria
The Blessed Vost- Algeria
Cross Roads – Nigeria
Road to Sunshine – Malawi
Siembamba – South Africa
Hotel Called Memory – Nigeria
Sidechic Gang – Ghana
Lost Café – Kenneth Gyang
AMAA 2018 Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Sika Osei – In Line
Sivenathi Mabuya – Lucky Specials
Rahama Sadau – Hakkunde
Toyin Abraham- Esohe
Joke Silva – Potato Potahto (WINNER)
AMAA 2018 Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role
Vuyo Dabula – Five Fingers For Marseille
Richard Mofe Damijo – Cross Roads (WINNER)
Sam Dede – In My Country
Sani Bouajla – The Blessed Vost
OC Ukeje – Potato Potahto
Chris Attoh – Esohe
Oros Mampofu – Lucky Specials
Frank Donga – Hakkunde
AMAA 2018 Award for Achievement in Soundtrack
The Road To Sunshine
Tatu
Hotel Called Memory (WINNER)
Isoken
Siembamba
AMAA 2018 Award for Achievement in Editing
Hotel Called Memory (WINNER)
Pop Lock ‘N’ Roll
Lucky Specials
The Blessed Vost (Les Bienheureux)
Siembamba
AMAA 2018 Award for Achievement in Screenplay
The Women
Potato Potahto
Ojukokoro
Five Fingers For Marseille
Hakkunde (WINNER)
The Lost Café
