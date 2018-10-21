CHECK OUT: Full list of winners of the 2018 Africa Movie Academy Awards

By Michael Klugey
Africa_Movie_Academy_Awards
Full list of winners of the 2018 Africa Movie Academy Awards

The beautiful city of Kigali, Rwanda hosted the 14th annual edition of The Africa Movie Academy Awards 2018. 

The annual movie awards event saw many stars from around the African continent fully represented to give the event a beautiful touch.

The award for romantic comedy which featured Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson won the prize for Best Costume and delivered the statuette of the Best Actress to Dakore Akande who wasn’t on the ground to personally receive the award.

It was, however, accepted by castmate Lydia Forson, who made a joke about the pains of receiving an award on behalf of someone in a category she is also nominated for.

There were about 27 awards up for grasps but unfortunately, none of these awards made its way to the motherland, Ghana.

Below is the complete list of 2018 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

EFERE OZAKO AMAA 2018 award for Best Short Film

Dem Dem – Senegal/Belgium
Zenith – Cameroun/USA
It Rains on Ouga – Burkina Faso
In Shadows – Kenya
Coat of Harm – Nigeria
Tikitat Soulima – Morocco (WINNER)
Nice, Very Nice – Algeria
Visions (Shaitan, Buruja, Brood) – Nigeria
Fallou – Senegal
Still Water Runs Deep – Nigeria/USA


JUBRIL MAILAFIA AMAA 2018 Award for Best Animation

Group Photo – Nigeria
Belly Flop – South Africa (WINNER)
Untitled – Ghana
Crush – Nigeria


AMAA 2018 Award for Best Documentary

Bigger Than Africa – Nigeria/USA
Winnie – South Africa
Boxing Libreville – Gabon
Silas – South Africa/Kenya
When Babies Don’t Come – South Africa
Uncertain Future – Burundi (WINNER)
We Came In Sprint Carts – South Africa


OUSMANE SEMBENE AMAA 2018 Award for Best Film in an African Language

Mansoor – Nigeria
Five Fingers For Marseilles – South Africa (WINNER)
Icheke Oku – Nigeria
Agwaetiti Obiuto – Nigeria
Nyasaland – Malawi
Tunu – Tanzania


MICHAEL ANYIAM OSIGWE AMAA 2018 Award for Best Film by an African living abroad

Minister – Nigeria/Italy

Alexandra – Nigeria/USA (WINNER)

Low Lifes And High Hopes – Nigeria/Austria

AMAA 2018 Award for Best Diaspora Short

Torments of Love (Guadeloupe) (WINNER)

Baby Steps (USA)

Intercept (USA)



AMAA 2018 Award for Best Diaspora Documentary

Evolutionary Blues (USA)

Barrows: Freedom Fighter (Barbados) (WINNER)

Sammy Davis Jr. – I’ve Got To Be Me (USA)



AMAA 2018 Award for Best Diaspora Narrative Feature

Angelica (Puerto Rico) (WINNER)

Love Jacked (Canada)

Charlie: La Vie Magnifique Charlie (USA)



AMAA 2018 Award for Achievement in Production Design

Kada River

Five Fingers For Marseille (WINNER)

Tatu

In My Country

Cross Roads



AMAA 2018 Achievement in Costume Design

Icheke Oku

Cross Roads

Esohe

Five Fingers For Marseille

Isoken (WINNER)


AMAA 2018 Award for Achievement in Make-up

Siembamba

Icheke Oku (WINNER)

Five Fingers For Marseille

Esohe

The Road To Sunshine



AMAA 2018 Award for Achievement in Sound

The Lost Café

The Road To Sunshine

Hotel Called Memory (WINNER)

Pop Lock ‘N’ Roll

Sidechic Gang



AMAA 2018 Award for Achievement in Visual Effect

Siembamba

Icheke Oku

Lucky Specials (WINNER)

Esohe

Kada River




AMAA 2018 Award for Best Young/Promising Actor

Patrick Dibuah – Banana Island Ghost

Austin Enabulele – In My Country

Cindy Sanyu – Bella

Anine Lansari – The Blessed Vost (Les Bienheureux) (WINNER)

Maurice Paige – Pop Lock ‘N’ Roll

Nichole Ozioma Banna – Icheke Oku

Zainab Balogun – Sylva



AMAA 2018 Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Seun Ajayi – Ojukokoro

Lionel Newton – Pop Lock ‘N’ Roll

Akah Nani – Banana Island Ghost

Richard Lukunku – Lucky Specials

Gideon Okeke – Cross Roads (WINNER)



AMAA 2018- AYIAM OSIGWE FOUNDATION Award for Best Nigerian Film

Cross Roads

In My Country

Isoken (WINNER)

Hotel Called Memory

Ojukokoro

Lost Café

Icheke Oku




TONY ELUMELU AMAA 2018 Award for Best Comedy

Sidechic Gang – Ghana

Banana Island Ghost – Nigeria (WINNER)

The Adventures Of Supermama – South Africa

Koko: The Box TV – Nigeria



AMAA 2018 Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role

Kate Henshaw- Roti

Reine Swart – Siembamba

Okawa Shaznay –In My Country

Dakore Egbuson – Isoken (WINNER)

Nana Ama McBrown, Lydia Forson and Sika Osei – Sidechic Gang

Mariam Phiri – The Road To Sunrise

Tunde Aladese – Lost Café

Joselyn Dumas – Potato Potahto



AMAA 2018 Award for the Best First Feature Film by a Director

My Mothers Story –Flora Suya- Malawi

Ogwuetiti Obiuto – Onyeka Nwelue – Nigeria

Five Fingers for Marseilles- Michael Mathews- South Africa (WINNER)

Isoken – Jadesola Osiberu- Nigeria

18 Hours – Njue Kevin – Kenya

Banana Island Ghost – BB Sasore- Nigeria

The Blessed Vost – Sefia Djama – Algeria



AMAA 2018 Award for Achievement in Cinematography

The Road To Sunshine

Five Fingers For Marseille (WINNER)

The Lost Café

The Blessed Vost (Les Bienheureux)

Siembamba



AMAA 2018 Award for Best Director

Jade Osiberu – Isoken

Michael Mathews- Five Fingers For Marseilles

Frank Rajah Arase – In My Country (WINNER)

Safia Djama- The Blessed Vost

Oluseyi Siwoku – Cross Roads

Shemu Joyah- Road to Sunshine

Darrell Roodt- Siembamba

Akin Omotosho- Hotel Called Memory

Peter Kofi Sedufia – Sidechic Gang

The Lost Café – Kenneth Gyang

AMAA 2018 Award for Best Film

Isoken – Nigeria

Five Fingers For Marseilles – South Africa (WINNER)

In My Country – Nigeria

The Blessed Vost- Algeria

Cross Roads – Nigeria

Road to Sunshine – Malawi

Siembamba – South Africa

Hotel Called Memory – Nigeria

Sidechic Gang – Ghana

Lost Café – Kenneth Gyang



AMAA 2018 Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Sika Osei – In Line

Sivenathi Mabuya – Lucky Specials

Rahama Sadau – Hakkunde

Toyin Abraham- Esohe



Joke Silva – Potato Potahto (WINNER)

AMAA 2018 Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role

Vuyo Dabula – Five Fingers For Marseille

Richard Mofe Damijo – Cross Roads (WINNER)

Sam Dede – In My Country

Sani Bouajla – The Blessed Vost

OC Ukeje – Potato Potahto

Chris Attoh – Esohe

Oros Mampofu – Lucky Specials

Frank Donga – Hakkunde



AMAA 2018 Award for Achievement in Soundtrack

The Road To Sunshine

Tatu

Hotel Called Memory (WINNER)

Isoken

Siembamba



AMAA 2018 Award for Achievement in Editing

Hotel Called Memory (WINNER)

Pop Lock ‘N’ Roll

Lucky Specials

The Blessed Vost (Les Bienheureux)

Siembamba



AMAA 2018 Award for Achievement in Screenplay

The Women

Potato Potahto

Ojukokoro

Five Fingers For Marseille

Hakkunde (WINNER)

The Lost Café




Lifestyle mews on Prime News Ghana 