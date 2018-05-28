Nana Addo, Bawumia attends Duncan Williams' son's wedding

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams’ son, Joel and his gorgeous girlfriend, Anisha got married over the weekend at Action Chapel International Headquarters in Accra.
The President of Ghana and his vice, Nana Akufo-Addo, and Mahamudu Bawumia were respectively present at the event.
The First lady of Ghana also graced the occasion looked regal in a lovely floral print.
In a Facebook post, the new groom wrote "on behalf of his Eminence the Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, I would like to offer from the bottom of my heart my highest gratitude to their Excellencies President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Dr Jewel Howard Taylor and all the ambassadors of foreign nations for attending our wedding it was an honor to have you!".
