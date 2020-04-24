Going bald and how to deal with it

Baldness, also known as hair loss or alopecia refers to the loss of hair from the head or body.
Usually, at least the head is involved in this process. The severity of this condition can differ from a very small area to the entire body.
Generally, scarring or inflammation is not present. However, hair loss often causes psychological distress, especially for men.
Common types of alopecia include female-pattern hair loss, male-pattern hair loss, alopecia areata, and telogen effluvium, which is the thinning of hair.
The typical cause of male-pattern hair loss is a blend of male hormones and genetics, while the reason behind female-pattern hair loss is unclear.
Alopecia areata is autoimmune. Telogen effluvium is usually caused by a psychological or a physically stressful event, and it is very common in women after pregnancy.
Hair loss
While we don’t really see bald women, bald men seem to be everywhere. Hair loss can appear in any stage of a man’s life, and there is little he can do about it.
Baldness can appear in your early twenties, in your forties, or when you get older. Some men are lucky enough to never experience it.
As mentioned earlier, the causes are a combination of male hormones and genetics, and you cannot control it.
There are many men who deal with this situation by simply shaving their heads and moving on, but many others are very affected by this change from a psychological point of view.
In the past years, various miraculous treatments have been advertised as true cures for baldness. However, since we see just as many men losing their hair, it is safe to say that there is no miraculous treatment for hair loss.
We do not want to denigrate any product without testing it, so some of them may be efficient for a few people.
However, since our bodies are different, these products may work for some, and not at all for others.
While hitting a Bob punching bag might be good to shake off some of the anger hair loss generates, there are actually a few things you can try to overcome this new unwanted event, if we could call it that way.
Credit:modernman.com